Letter: Afraid to debate?

I see Kari Lake and other Republicans are trying to paint Katie Hobbs as a coward for not debating her.She really is trying hard to be Trump's biggest fan.

Katie Hobbs is being smart and taking the high road. Kari Lake will lie, make stuff up and relentlessly attack her.Why put with that?

If you look at the big picture what is it really about? Are we choosing a governor or a talk show host? Then it is obvious-talk show host Kari Lake and governor Katie Hobbs.

Robert McNeil

Midtown