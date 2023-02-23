I was both pleased and alarmed by the story Feb. 17 by Clara Migoya of the Arizona Republic about results of long-term State of the Rockies Project surveys. I was happy to learn that intermountain citizens consistently rank conservation issues high in priority. Alarmed that 40 percent of respondents thought "industry and business" was the biggest water user in Arizona and 26 percent thought it was households. The fact is, agriculture uses 70-80 percent of the Colorado River water in Arizona; big ag is far-and-away the largest user. We can't talk about meaningful solutions until everyone acknowledges this fact. We have enough water, we just waste too much of it. Arizona's Colorado River water is squandered on thirsty inappropriate crops like alfalfa and cotton and thrown away using flood irrigation and sprinklers rather than sensible drip systems.