Re: the May 16 article "130 agaves are planted around Tucson as part of project to aid migratory bats."
The abundant winter rains have brought hundreds of agaves around town into bloom, including many along I-10 and in the medians of Oracle Road.
Why is it that many of the flower stalks have been cut off before they bloom? This won’t save the plant from dying (all agaves die after blooming) and deprives bees, birds, and especially bats of the plants’ abundant pollen and nectar.
As an ecologist and gardener I find it ironic that one group is planting agaves to help bats while another is removing the very flowers the bats seek.
What gives?
Nancy Bent
Northwest side
