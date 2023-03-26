Let’s stop with the book banning rhetoric. When we pick a movie for our kids we might choose PG. The theater won’t allow a child under 17 buy a ticket for a R rated movie. Do we allow a child to but beer or wine at the local grocery store? Why would any elementary school librarian or administrator allow a book containing explicit sexual content in a library. For that matter the so called “don’t say gay” bill in Florida dealt with
5-8 year old children. When did we lose our minds. Let children be children and give them age appropriate materials. Stop the inane rhetoric!
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.