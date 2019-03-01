I’ve been reading Fitz’ columns for years and check out his cartoons every time I read the Daily Star. I don’t always agree with his point of view, but I always appreciate it. I agree 100% with his points in his 2/23 column about the opioid crisis, and especially his comments about Non Sequitur. Please check his facts though. President Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency in 2017, and that declaration is a large part of the reason nasal naloxone is readily available to first responders, law enforcement, and the public. I’ve provided a link to a Washington Post article from August 2017 for reference.
Bradley Bishop
Southeast side
