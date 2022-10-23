 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Agricultural water use in AZ

The elephant in the state in AZ's water future is the use of 74% of CAP water in agriculture. The financial interests of Arizona's big commercial corporations are powerful and deeply rooted in Arizona's history.

However, most of the commercial crop of alfalfa is sold overseas and foreign countries are even buying up our land. In addition, our legislature has committed itself to making cash subsidies to farmers for any water reductions.

How about if the state pays farmers to retire their land and water rights in return for state funds that must be used to build solar installations on their land? The land is cleared and leveled and the revenues will provide a significant cash return to the heirs of these farmers for many years.

More water and more clean electricity. What's not to like?

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

