Letter: Aid Camp Raid

Re: the Aug. 1 article "Border Patrol agents set up checkpoint outside migrant aid camp in Arivaca."
I am appalled by Border Patrol’s recent raid on the Arivaca Byrd Camp. The act of surprising ill and vulnerable individuals and chasing them into a desert burning with triple-digit temperatures officially calls whatever shred of moral standing Border Patrol may have had into question. How small of them. By recklessly endangering lives for what can reasonably be perceived as a petty political point, they have reached another low in this era of lows. Their claim that the aid station “encourages illegal border crossings and smuggling” is absurd. A migrant's decision to leave their home and face the risks of a dangerous international border and desert landscape does not hinge on the knowledge that they may stumble upon an aid station - or water bottles, for that matter - in that vast desert.
David Whitmer
North side
