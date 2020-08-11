You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Aid Camp Raid
View Comments

Letter: Aid Camp Raid

Re: the Aug. 1 article "Border Patrol agents set up checkpoint outside migrant aid camp in Arivaca."

I am appalled by Border Patrol’s recent raid on the Arivaca Byrd Camp. The act of surprising ill and vulnerable individuals and chasing them into a desert burning with triple-digit temperatures officially calls whatever shred of moral standing Border Patrol may have had into question. How small of them. By recklessly endangering lives for what can reasonably be perceived as a petty political point, they have reached another low in this era of lows. Their claim that the aid station “encourages illegal border crossings and smuggling” is absurd. A migrant's decision to leave their home and face the risks of a dangerous international border and desert landscape does not hinge on the knowledge that they may stumble upon an aid station - or water bottles, for that matter - in that vast desert.

David Whitmer

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: You Go Girls!

Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s 3 female mayors (Romero, Evans, Gallego) standing over a deflated Du…

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly and ACA

As a physical therapist who practiced in Tucson I got to see the best and the worst of our health care system before and after passage of the …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News