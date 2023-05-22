The Democrat Arizona Governor recently announced "her administration’s plans to handle the surge, which consist of assisting the undocumented immigrants, not turning them back to Mexico." It appears that some in government constantly fail to grasp the cost of undocumented immigrants, ask DC, New York, Chicago or Martha's Vineyard. Everyone pays more in taxes than they want and still Biden and other Democrats fail to grasp that all costs are paid by the taxpayers. The country has the highest debt ever thanks uncontrolled spending. Is there any chance of leaders that understand paying the debt before more spending for buying votes for the incumbent.