Re: the April 10 Letter "Air Guard article takes wrong tone."
I thought the Article was great, but was he trying to set a negative tone about the Guard? He mentions the Guard bringing violence to our enemies and dropping bombs on people in other countries. The Guard has a dual mission to the State and Federal Government and do what is legally necessary to complete its mission. The Guard has dedicated individuals as a sense of duty and maybe to supplement their income. They give up one weekend per month and two weeks per year to train. The Guard can operate at a much lower cost than like active duty units and is essential to our national defense. I am proud to have served in the ANG for 41 years and I answered the call to active duty 4 times. "The Sound of Freedom".
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
