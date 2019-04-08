Recent news of air medical company PHI filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize and solve its debts due to “a significant decease in revenue from air medical” demonstrates that access to these life-saving services is in jeopardy.
Operating an air medical base 24/7, 365 days a year is expensive. Yet, more than 70 percent of patients using air medical services have Medicare, Medicaid, or no insurance at all and those programs only cover a fraction of providers’ costs. Some private insurers then add insult to injury by refusing to negotiate with providers and go in-network.
This current system is simply unsustainable.
That is why we must find a federal solution – one that updates reimbursement rates by government payers. And private insurers must do right by patients by working with air medical providers to go in-network and reimburse for these life-saving services.
Access to emergency care in Arizona and across the country is at stake.
Carter Johnson
Downtown
