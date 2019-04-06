Re: the April 1 letter "Thoughts about Tucson Air Show."
Seems as if the writer was not thrilled with the air show at Tucson's own Davis Monthan Air Base. There must have been well over a hundred thousand Tucsonans who went to the show. I have never seen so many people on the base enjoying the static displays and especially the flying performances by so many aviators.
All age groups were on base with their faces turned up looking into the sun as the pilots performed some amazing maneuvers that produced many oohs and ahhs and quite a few gasps! Who knows. Maybe it will even inspire some of those who came out to enlist in the Air Force. The Air Force certainly needs more recruits in every category.
It is a two day event that only occurs every other year so he can relax until 2021.
And by the way, those were the Thunderbirds, not the Navy's Blue Angels.
Randy Ryan
Member of Desert Thunder and Former DM Honorary Commander
Randy Ryan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.