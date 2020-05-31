Letter: Airport Virus Protection

Re: the May 23 article "Tucson airport urges masks, but won't mandate their use."
I read in today’s Arizona Daily Star that the Tucson International Airport is not requiring passengers and visitors to wear face masks inside the airport. This makes no sense at all, considering that all airport and TSA employees are required to wear masks at work. Other major airports, including Phoenix and Denver, are implementing face mask requirements, and of course the airlines are now requiring passengers to do the same.
My wife and I are planning to fly from Tucson in June, with a two-hour layover in Denver. At this time, it looks like the riskiest part of our trip, in terms of contracting the COVID-19 virus, could be the check-in and departure time at the Tucson airport due only to their permissive face mask policy. Please contact the airport authority, like I did, and ask them to get with the virus protection program like other enlightened public airport authorities, by requiring face masks of everyone spending time in the airport, regardless of their business.
Joe LaTourrette
West side
