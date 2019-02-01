Kudos to Catholic Community Services, United Methodist Church, Green Valley Samaritans, The American Red Cross, Ward 6 Council Office, and the countless volunteers who run: Casa Alitas network, Benedictine Monastery, Project Inn, shelters, houses, churches and temples who help the asylum seeker. These humanitarian groups guide, shelter, clothe and feed the refugees on their dangerous journey towards freedom.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement must be relieved that after processing, vetting and releasing their fellow human legal asylum seekers to the above groups, they are entrusting them to people that offer hope, safety and peace. If you're inclined to donate to humanitarian causes of this nature, the above heroes await your support.
Daniel Rivera Ashford
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.