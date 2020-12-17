 Skip to main content
Letter: AJ’s Bistro Spread
Letter: AJ's Bistro Spread

Shame on AJ’s Bistro! The full page ad in the Sunday edition featured “Festive Feasts “ for customers during the Christmas holidays. These appetizers to dessert with the main course dinners were promoted to generously serve 6-8 persons. During this critical COVID-19 pandemic is not a time for gatherings of 6-8 people. These mini viruses spreading events will fuel the explosion spread of COVID-19. Shame.

Dale Secord

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

