Kudos to Judge Tuchi for holding Alan Dershowitz and two other attorneys responsible for the $140,000 in legal fees owed by Maripoca county in the bogus lawsuit brought by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. For Alan Dershowitz to throw himself on the mercy of the court because of his poor health is ludicrous. Dershowitz has made a habit of grabbing the limelight in all kinds of controversial and high profile cases. So much so, that I have wondered if he has retained any core values or beliefs. We all have to pay the consequences for our actions and Alan Dershowitz is no exception. That he has chosen poorly and lent his name to help in defending the indefensible is no one’s problem but his own. I believe justice was done here and am overjoyed that Maricopa County will be reimbursed for this expensive attack on it’s integrity and on the sanctity of our voting system.