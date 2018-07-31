Re: the July 27 article "Brew of A: Beer, wine to be sold at Arizona Stadium."
Hip-hip hooray for the leadership at our local university! Soon, anyone of legal drinking age can get drunk at Arizona stadium. So whether the Wildcats win or lose, drinkers can be happy. That might mean that maybe half of the drivers leaving the game might be “buzzed” or tipsy. Do drinkers really have a designated driver in their vehicle? I’m sure MADD is not too happy about this new plan.
AD Dave Heeke says other college stadiums are selling beer, so why not us. He also said, “We're not doing this for a profit... (it's) providing the option for our fans.” The request for expansion of liquor sales came at fans request in an effort to ENHANCE fan experience. I am glad I will be 10 or more miles away from the stadium during game time , so I can have NO fan experience, while safely at home.
Kenneth Unwin
East side
