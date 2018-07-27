Re: the July 27 article "Brew of A: Beer, wine to be sold at Arizona Stadium."
The legal drinking age in Arizona is 21. The great majority of attendees at UA football games are underage students. Therefore a beer/wine vendor will have to spend at least half his time checking IDs which will pose a logistics and/or legal problem (i.e. recognizing false IDs).
The use of plastic cups is fine, but alcohol use has too often led to unruly behavior even at professional sporting events and that's before we address the risk considering those who drink heavily and get behind the wheel after the game. This could be a bad idea!
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
