Letter: Alden Global Capital Takeover of Arizona Daily Star

As a logistics professional, I learned about Supply and Demand. Current subscribers to the Arizona Daily Star have a simple solution to hopefully prevent the possible takeover. My subscription will be immediately cancelled if their proposed takeover goes into effect. If I can't get the unfiltered information I want/need from my daily newspaper, why would I pay for a service that I no longer consider a fair value?
I don't think Alden Global Capital is in business to lose money. Hit them in the wallet. If the majority of current subscribers took the same position, thus communicating a significant reduction in their future advertising revenue- it might just send a loud clear message. I would hope that they would then understand, that a decision to continue with the buyout, might not be in their best interest.
Alan Siskin
Northeast side
