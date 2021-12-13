Letter: Alden rebuffed

What a welcome headline, “Owner of Star rebuffs Alden.” What a perfect verb, rebuff, defined as “to reject in an abrupt or ungracious manner.” Echoing the numerous letters lamenting the plight and possible sale of Tucson’s print newspaper, the loss of a strong news source disheartened me. Today’s article mentioned an unexpected profit for the paper, allowing Alden Global Capital’s bid to be rejected by the Star’s owner Lee Enterprises. Beyond profit, Alden’s motive for the purchase appears to be the eventual elimination of Tucson’s remaining print new service, a dismal prospect for our city and its many readers. I urge readers to let the Arizona Daily and Lee Enterprises know of your support and continued loyalty to their publication.
Roger Shanley
East side
