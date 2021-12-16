 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Alden
View Comments

Letter: Alden

  • Comments

I watched this summer as the Chicago Tribune was gutted and staff was bought out and now I’ll watch it in Tucson. To me the reason is obvious. You (and the Trib) ignore half of your audience. As I read your paper the content is so slanted I cringe at the bias. Reprinting AP, WAPO, LA Times articles with no counterpoint seems to be suicide. And now Alden is here to help. Today’s paper leads with a BBB story about climate change and yet Siberia is freezing An editorial about Emmett Till and one about fake news. We wouldn’t know about the Hillary Dossier, Hunter’s laptop, or Fauci’s gain of function if we only read your paper. Now you want our help? Serve the whole market and see how that works!

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Local-issues

Letter: No to Finchem

The Tucson Weekly's December 2-9 cover headlined “Mark Finchem’s Scary Past and Dangerous Future,” followed by the subheading “This lawmaker s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News