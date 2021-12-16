Letter: Alden

I watched this summer as the Chicago Tribune was gutted and staff was bought out and now I’ll watch it in Tucson. To me the reason is obvious. You (and the Trib) ignore half of your audience. As I read your paper the content is so slanted I cringe at the bias. Reprinting AP, WAPO, LA Times articles with no counterpoint seems to be suicide. And now Alden is here to help. Today’s paper leads with a BBB story about climate change and yet Siberia is freezing An editorial about Emmett Till and one about fake news. We wouldn’t know about the Hillary Dossier, Hunter’s laptop, or Fauci’s gain of function if we only read your paper. Now you want our help? Serve the whole market and see how that works!
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.