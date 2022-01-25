 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All about me
So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (masked) got my order and was headed out. In walks a younger male, no mask! (Who is supposed to confront him? The working help?). Anyway, I drive home. At the stoplight, the car in front of me continues through a late yellow/red light- seriously! I wonder what if- what if we placed those around us in priority to ourselves? Just another day in the new America.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

