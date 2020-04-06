Letter: All Hair and Nail Salons Need to Close
Letter: All Hair and Nail Salons Need to Close

I would like Governor Ducey to demonstrate for me how a hairdresser or a nail tech can safely social distance him/herself from me. Even in the best of times hair and nail salons are petri dishes for all kinds of germs. And when and how did these become "essential services?" If we are going to combat the Coronavirus in Arizona, let's do it as comprehensively as possible and let's be honest about what is truly essential and what is not.

Claire Drozd

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

