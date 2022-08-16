 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: All is Not Lost

  • Comments

During the primary elections I worked a 12 hour shift as a Democratic Party poll observer at a voting center in NW Pima County. Given the noise about the integrity of the election process, I expected a difficult day. But my Republican poll observer counterparts were friendly and easy to work with on the few issues that came up. The poll workers from both parties, who put in hours before and after the polls closed, were efficient and helpful. For various reasons a number of people had to use a provisional ballot. Those people were polite and patient while the poll workers made sure they got to vote. I highly recommend volunteering to work at the polls. It will restore your faith that, notwithstanding our differences, Americans can still share respect for each other and the voting process that is central to our system of government.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Letter: Republican voter fraud

So let me get this right. Keri Lake is claiming prior to the primary that there is fraud and if she loses to Robson Taylor it's because of fra…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News