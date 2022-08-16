Letter: All is Not Lost

During the primary elections I worked a 12 hour shift as a Democratic Party poll observer at a voting center in NW Pima County. Given the noise about the integrity of the election process, I expected a difficult day. But my Republican poll observer counterparts were friendly and easy to work with on the few issues that came up. The poll workers from both parties, who put in hours before and after the polls closed, were efficient and helpful. For various reasons a number of people had to use a provisional ballot. Those people were polite and patient while the poll workers made sure they got to vote. I highly recommend volunteering to work at the polls. It will restore your faith that, notwithstanding our differences, Americans can still share respect for each other and the voting process that is central to our system of government.