Letter: All life is sacred / migrant deaths
Kudos to the Arizona Daily Star for raising awareness of the devastating loss of life happening year after year in our Sonoran Desert. The reporters’ careful analysis of the decisions leading to an accelerating loss of migrant lives provides helpful directions for stopping these tragic deaths.

We face the preventable deaths of human beings who risk their lives fleeing poverty, violence or the lack of dignity their families deserve. Their plight should concern all of us. Some might say these deaths are the migrants’ fault because they chose to make the risk-filled desert journey. That judgment misses the point. Our nation and community ought to do whatever possible to stop this loss of life. We rightly do that for our citizens during this pandemic. We would expect the same concern for ourselves or our loved ones no matter what has put us in the danger of death.

Every life is sacred and needs protection, including those fleeing for safety and life at our border. We need to act.

Most Rev. Gerald F. Kicanas, Bishop Emeritus for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

