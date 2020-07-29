Letter: All Local on the Sunday Front Page!

I was pleasantly surprised to open my paper Sunday morning to find all three articles about local issues. Not to discount national or state stories but there are plenty of local issues to investigate and present multiple sides that don’t always have to be relegated to the Tucson section. Thank you for diving deep into these important and relevant issues and I hope that trend continues.
Michael Guymon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
