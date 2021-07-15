Letter: All of us are created equal

Re: New law requires schools to teach about Holocaust
Legislation crafted by Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, and passed by the Arizona state legislature requires schools to teach students about the Holocaust at least twice between the 7th and 12th grade.
Students will be taught about the murder of 6 million Jews by Germans in World War II but will not be taught about the murder of untold millions of Native people by Europeans and Americans since Christopher Columbus arrived in 1492.
Do Rep. Alma Hernandez and the Arizona state legislature not think that Native people are important enough to teach our children about what was done to them?
Susie Morris
Midtown
