Letter: ALL POLITICS IS LOCAL
Arizona, Tucson included, is jockeying for position of MOST BIZARRE STATE in our "union". Floridians long have enjoyed the mantle after California relinquished it in the 70's, but our 48th State is creeping up quickly. One only has to listen to Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel, stand up comedians--even Saturdy Night Live, making jokes at our expense.

Arizona now ranks with "hanging chads" for politically postured ballot recounts, BUT in our case by an unqualified, unknown "organization." We elected a sitting senator encouraging the members to FILIBUSTER to quell any hope of bipartisanship????Never mind our local huffle and kerfuffle regarding the use of motorized scooters, charging for water and potholes.

Our governor joins Florida's equally deranged DeSantis as potential running mates for POTUS 2024. Thanks to state government enjoying a huge budgetary financial surplus- which could go a long way into pulling our public school system into 48th place (from the usual 49); no, we'll just lower taxes. We're on a roll. Come on down, Californians.

Baird Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

