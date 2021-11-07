 Skip to main content
Letter: All Soles Day
Re: the Nov. 4 article "Donation has Donaldson kids lacing up new kicks."

I continue to find it harder and harder to open my delivered Arizona Daily Star every day and find something that makes me smile and feel gratitude. Today it happened - the picture on the front page of Luna Brown and Markus Lopez brought a huge smile to my face and immense gratitude to the National Shoe Retailers Assoc. partnering with Soles4Soles, a non-profit, to outfit ALL 231 students at the school with sneakers donated by New Balance. Even wearing masks both of their eyes expressed such joy! My heart swelled and I thought this is what we use to be and want to return to. Thank you for putting this LARGE picture on the front page. “A picture is worth a 1,000 words.” Luna is adorable!

Lynn Engel

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

