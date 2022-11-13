Letter: All Souls Procession

The procession is a beautiful and solemn gathering largely attended by families. It draws thousands of Tucsonans who come to honor their loved ones who have passed.

Unfortunately there was a small group of Christians carrying bullhorns throughout the event. They were going on and on about Jesus and promising damnation to those attending as if some kind of Devil worship were taking place.

I understand their First Amendment right to speech. But trying to disrupt a beautiful event like that and threatening small children with damnation seems to me to be beyond the pale.

Some of my neighbors at the event and I did get a bit of a chuckle when one of them blared, "There is something about Jesus that makes people angry." I don't think he can put that one on Jesus.

Bruce Thoms

West side