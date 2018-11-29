Re: the Nov. 27 letter to the editor "No free rides."
Concerns about the cost to taxpayers because of free streetcar rides should have us all reflect on the public cost of all transportation. All transportation is subsidized by the government. Many airlines have been allowed to file multiple bankruptcies and then to reorganize at the cost to their creditors, which is then passed on to the public. Automobiles driving is a huge cost to taxpayers with the costs of roads, policing and pollution.
Many taxpayers are not drivers yet they pay for the costs of policing and emergency vehicles through state and local taxes. U.S. railroads have been partially financed by the government since the transcontinental railroad in the mid 19th century. You could make an argument that Sun Link helps finance car drivers by taking wear and tear off the roads. And don't get me started on the largess the government has shown to the petroleum industry.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
