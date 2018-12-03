Last Sunday I saw the Arizona Onstage's production of "Mamma Mia!" and was so impressed with the acting, singing, dancing, the beautiful set, the great costumes. It was very enjoyable. The rest of the sold-out audience clearly felt the same way and were having a great time. I just read Kathleen Allen's review, and I was really surprised at all the negativity in the review. It sounded as though Ms. Allen had seen a different production from the one I attended! I encourage readers to go see this play and judge for themselves. I thought it was terrific.
Jennifer Schneider
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.