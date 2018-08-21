A week ago, Supervisor Ally Miller made a public statement mocking Star journalist Joe Ferguson and insinuating that he was asleep or drunk on the job (he was neither). Her supporters quickly joined the fray, ridiculing his looks, his professionalism and his work. Ms. Miller used this opportunity to extract revenge on Mr. Ferguson who, along with two other journalists, had reported on something she didn't like a few weeks earlier.
For an elected official to use her platform to lie and imply a journalist was acting inappropriately and to then "laugh" react to comments further denigrating Mr. Ferguson is malicious, a clear abuse of her power and a violation of the Pima County Employee Ethics Code. Even though elected officials are not bound by the code, they should embody it.
Joe Ferguson is an asset to the Star and a prolific chronicler of political events in southern Arizona. His professionalism and dedication to a free press should be lauded by BOTH sides of the political spectrum.
Kristen Randall
East side
