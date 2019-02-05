I moved here two years ago. Before deciding the move I followed the local paper for six months to see if I would be making a right move. With little exception things were what I wanted. The police are much better, the people are kinder and friendlier and I have not seen one dog or cat dead in the street. Without a deposit law the bottles and cans don't litter the roadsides.
I hear complaints from people who will never be happy. I read and heard complaints about the VA. Dr. Jiarnik and his support staff are the best, and I don't use another primary care physician. Please be happy that you live here. Things are never perfect, but this is very close.
James Kortan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.