Letter: Already Out of Love With Essential Workers
Letter: Already Out of Love With Essential Workers

The paint hasn't even dried on all of the "we love you" banners made for essential workers and we already have predictions of the economic apocalypse that will occur by increasing the minimum wage. In a country where we can pay sports figures and marginally capable entertainers hundreds of millions of dollars and headlines query about the first individual trillionaire we can certainly pay all workers at least $15 an hour. Will it spell the demise of many local businesses? Not really. Having lived in Tucson since the 1950s I know that the average life span of a local restaurant is probably less than five years. Running a small business is tough - I did it for over a decade. Those $15 an hour workers will spend every bit of their incomes bolstering the over all economy and pushing up the wages of the working and middle class. Sorry Jeff Bezos you are stuck at being a multi-billionaire.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

