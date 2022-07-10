 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Alternative Method to Celebrate 4th of July

One of the result of the pandemic was the evolution and alternative way to celebrate the 4th.

Because of the continuing drought in Tucson and the Southwest, city officials have curtailed fireworks.

The senior facility where I live, the Cascades ( retirement, assisted living, and memory care) devised

another solution . There are 48 balconies here that face the road Jessica Ave. It is near St Josephs Hospital

and that generates a bit of traffic. Each balcony was given a (3'5') flag to fly and displayed for 2 full days.

Nature cooperated and each flag flew totally extended for two days! It wasn't until 4 pm on the

second day that the banners took a break and stayed vertical like a stick. Their constant

motion reminded me of our National Anthem, the marines at Iowa Jima, and the tattered flag

of 9/11. I hear our banners were a real hit and .

(We have some residents here that served in WW2 and the Korean War.)

Sally Bates

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

