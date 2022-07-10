Letter: Alternative Method to Celebrate 4th of July

One of the result of the pandemic was the evolution and alternative way to celebrate the 4th.
Because of the continuing drought in Tucson and the Southwest, city officials have curtailed fireworks.
The senior facility where I live, the Cascades ( retirement, assisted living, and memory care) devised
another solution . There are 48 balconies here that face the road Jessica Ave. It is near St Josephs Hospital
and that generates a bit of traffic. Each balcony was given a (3'5') flag to fly and displayed for 2 full days.
Nature cooperated and each flag flew totally extended for two days! It wasn't until 4 pm on the
second day that the banners took a break and stayed vertical like a stick. Their constant
motion reminded me of our National Anthem, the marines at Iowa Jima, and the tattered flag
of 9/11. I hear our banners were a real hit and .
(We have some residents here that served in WW2 and the Korean War.)
Sally Bates
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.