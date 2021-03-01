 Skip to main content
Letter: Alternative to 911
Letter: Alternative to 911

Re: the Feb. 22 article "Trivial 911 calls growing issue for center with limited staff."

Recently an article discussed the trivial calls made to 911. The article missed sharing that there is an alternative number. 211 was designated by the FCC in 2000 as an alternative to 911 for health and human services. The specialists that answer the phone ask the second question, so they can refer the caller to the appropriate agency: food bank, kitchen, health clinic, job source etc. Most recently 211 answers the phone for Covid information. However, when the pandemic decreases 211 will still be there.

Susie Adams

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.













