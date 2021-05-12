 Skip to main content
Letter: Always a negative column from the Star's Tim Steller about the Border Patrol
Letter: Always a negative column from the Star's Tim Steller about the Border Patrol

Over the years, I have read numerous Opinion articles about the Border Patrol (BP) written by the AZ Star's Tim Steller. Never a good or kind word about them. His latest, "Sex crime arrests too common among Border Patrol agents." About a retired Agent arrested in Sierra Vista on rape charges. Does Steller know that the Border Patrol has almost 20,000 agents, thousands stationed here in Arizona? For FY 2020, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which encompasses BP, employed over 63,000 personnel. CBP statistics show less than 1% were arrested. The most common crimes were alcohol and drug related, then domestic/family misconduct. If Steller were to look at any big city's police department like New York, Baltimore, New Orleans, etc., he would find similar officer arrest cases as those he cites. Steller writes negative stories about the Border Patrol. He never writes a disparaging word about the tens of thousands coming here illegally violating our immigration laws.

Juan Santiago

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

