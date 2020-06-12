Letter: Amazing Bravery
Letter: Amazing Bravery

Over the last 24 hours I have observed the kind of bravery that illuminates the current very dark world.

The Hot Shot crews, the many firefighting units, and the pilots dropping water and retardant are heroic. All of those men and women put themselves in harm's way to prevent the loss of homes and lives.

For those selfless acts of courage my family and I extend the deepest appreciation. In a world looking for more heroes these individuals qualify as such.

Sandra Heater

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

