Letter: Amazing teachers
View Comments

Letter: Amazing teachers

I am pleased to see your coverage of the herculean efforts local teachers are making to support their students. I wish more people realized there are thousands of teachers in Tucson as dedicated as Sheree Garcia. However, I was disappointed you buried another aspect of her situation and dedication - that a teacher of 37 years still needs to work a full time shift at Walmart in order to survive. (Who do you think is paying for all those computers, coloring books and other supplies she is providing?? She has undoubtedly already spent hundreds of dollars, and it will probably be more than a thousand before the school year ends). That means she is actually working from 7am to midnight and putting her life on the line every day in order to survive so she can help her students. I wish all those readers who think teachers make too much money knew just how many teachers have to work at Walmart to survive.

Camille Guice

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News