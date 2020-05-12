Letter: Amazing teachers

I am pleased to see your coverage of the herculean efforts local teachers are making to support their students. I wish more people realized there are thousands of teachers in Tucson as dedicated as Sheree Garcia. However, I was disappointed you buried another aspect of her situation and dedication - that a teacher of 37 years still needs to work a full time shift at Walmart in order to survive. (Who do you think is paying for all those computers, coloring books and other supplies she is providing?? She has undoubtedly already spent hundreds of dollars, and it will probably be more than a thousand before the school year ends). That means she is actually working from 7am to midnight and putting her life on the line every day in order to survive so she can help her students. I wish all those readers who think teachers make too much money knew just how many teachers have to work at Walmart to survive.
Camille Guice
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
