Dear Jeff Bezos: Howdy from Tucson! I am only slightly sorry to hear about the deal for a second headquarters going south. So how about really going south? All the way to Tucson, Arizona.
If you are looking for a location that is welcoming and would appreciate what Amazon would do for a city. Look to Tucson. Amazon and Tucson would be a great match. Tucson is a great place to live. In the winter, skiing is just a short 45 minute drive away, then return home to jump into shorts and into the pool. Outdoor activities year round, concerts, and music and plays, (oh my), for the indoor set. And Amazon is a great place to work.
We have the top high schools in the nation here, making this an even greater place to raise a family. I know because I am raising mine here. There is a lot to tell about Tucson. If you can make it out to Tucson I would be happy to show you around.
Richard Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.