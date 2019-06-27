Re: the June 23 article "Ambitious tree-planting campaign requires realistic plan."
Thank you Tom Stellar for your story about the need to include trees in an urban environment. Mr. Stellar helped me better understand the paucity of tree canopy (8%) in Tucson. The goal of of the Pima Association of Government and Tucson Clean and Beautiful to achieve a 15% canopy seems reachable.
The many benefits of trees in a city is incontrovertible. Although planting 300,000 trees a year sounds like a lot, it is small in comparison to the need. The only debatable question is how to achieve the goal.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.