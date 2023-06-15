What does America mean to us? With all the critical opinions about the governing of our country, do we sometimes forget the blessings we have by simply belonging to America?

As an elementary school teacher and former wife of a military man, I hold the name and fame of this country in high regard. Anyone who has lived in, not merely visited, another country knows the value of being an American citizen. Sacred and precious.

Katherine Lee Bates wrote the lyrics to our patriotic song, "America the Beautiful". Most children were formerly taught this song, but only teachers who now sacrifice time to teach the truths in this song feel the necessity of sharing the good about America.

"Oh, beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved,

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And ev'ry gain divine."

Let us promote the noble, selfless, positive qualities that will make America still the promised land.

Pamela Gore

Sierra Vista