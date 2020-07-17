Letter: American needs police reform

Mayor Romero was right to stop the painting of a blue line in front of a Tucson police station. That symbol has been co-opted by white supremacists who deploy it to justify oppression. Tucson should not flaunt symbols that are ambiguous at best, and racist at worst.
More importantly, symbolic gestures such as a line on a sidewalk protect no one. Sentimental displays make us complacent. They make us feel like we are doing something. They distract us from doing hard work of making change.
And change is what we need. Fewer than 5% of 911 calls concern violent crime, yet police departments are armed with military weaponry they routinely deploy against unarmed citizens in the racially-tainted “war on drugs.” Communities of color are over-policed and subjected to disproportionate arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, and murder. The problems with American policing are deep-seated and systemic. We don’t need murals. Our nation needs real and meaningful police reform.
Alison Jones, Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!