 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America's longest war
View Comments

Letter: America's longest war

  • Comments

"Words mean things", as per NATO's combat (3 years) in Afghanistan. The failure of news channels and public conversation is that the term war isn't defined. It's casually used. Any military action is carelessly called a war however "War", as legally defined by the Constitution, requires the House of Representatives to pass legislation proposing an Act-Of -War. The Senate must approve this Act and the President signs it. There have been 11 "real Wars". World War II was the last duly declared war. All other "Wars" since have been Acts of National Defense against terror or supportive of one side in their Civil Wars under the auspices of NATO. The "Longest War," Constitutionally, was waged against Chief Cochise of the Chiricahua Apaches from 1861-1872, a Sovereign Native Nation. The US government reneged on this treaty in 1876 instigating a resumption of hostilities with Geronimo for another 10 years.

Jay Van Orden

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Local-issues

Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so mu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News