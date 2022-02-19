Letter: America's silent purge of the elderly

The pandemic death purge of America’s elderly has become settled public policy by now. Those of retirement age far and away fill up the toll of the dead, and we turn our heads.
Pandemic administration on the state level, and especially in Republican states, has dictated this, notwithstanding it goes against the commandments of religion (honor thy father and thy mother), the dictates of conscience (care for those who cared for you), the honor of ancestors, and even the code of scouts.
A “saving older lives” policy has not been deemed sufficient cause to counterbalance the cause of republican liberty. American Republicans have once again answered the clarion call of “Give me liberty or give me death.” But the policies they have championed have never in the history of the world been included in a real bill of rights. And the death they have championed is not for themselves, but for others unable to defend themselves.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
