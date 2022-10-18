 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Amphitheater School Board Election

As former members of the Amphitheater school board our hearts will always be with the students and staff in the Amphi district. Discerning the best candidates for the school board is one way we can ensure that the students receive the best education possible. Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec are the two candidates who share our hopes for the students in Amphi.

Susan has been a part of Amphi for 15 years through her work on increasing financial support for our students, improving the physical plants of our schools, and serving as a board member for the past four years. Matt Kopec has been an advocate for children from his tenure in the state legislature. He has carried his advocacy over into his work on the school board.

Susan and Matt’s priorities are student achievement and financial stewardship. We urge you to vote for Matt Kopec and Susan Zibrat for the Amphitheater School board.

Patricia Clymer, Kent Barrabee, Diana Boros, Patricia Clymer, Linda Loomis, Ken Smith and Nancy Young Wright

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

