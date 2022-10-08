 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Amphitheater School Board Election

I am writing in support of Matt Kopec for a position on the Amphitheater School Board. This would be Matt’s second term on the board, where he has served loyally for three years. During that time, he supported the expansion of all-day kindergarten to all elementary schools and approved wage increases for faculty and staff. He would like to expand the capacity of pre-kindergarten and work on a career center at Amphi High School.

I have known Matt for a number of years and find him to be a conscientious person and deeply committed to issues concerning children. By emphasizing early childhood education, he is laying the groundwork for increased graduation rates, better grades for students and higher ratings for schools. We in the Amphi district are lucky to have someone as dedicated as Matt on this board.

Please vote for Matt Kopec for Amphitheater School Board.

Sandy Elers, fellow board member

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

