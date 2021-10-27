 Skip to main content
Letter: Amtrak train shooting on October 4
As a passenger on Amtrak's Sunset Limited from Los Angeles to New Orleans, I wish to thank the people of Tucson. Sadly, our train stop in your city on October 4 turned deadly and a good man, DEA agent Mike Garbo, died in the line of duty. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, & colleagues. I hope that the two wounded officers are recovering & resuming normal activities soon.

I took a fresh air break on the platform that morning and thus passed Agent Garbo & his dog a couple times. Mr. Garbo was intensely focused on his duties & made a strong impression on me before I reboarded the train around 8:00a.m. Within a couple minutes, the sound of gunfire erupted and panic & confusion ensued for passengers in the rear cars. A deeply sad disturbing day. Specifically, I'd like to thank the Tucson police officer who assisted my small group after we exited from the front of the train & were trapped between the tracks & fence.

Susan Dion

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

