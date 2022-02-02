Letter: An Act of Kindness

I was having lunch in a Tucson sandwich shop recently when I observed an act of kindness. A lady was seated near me and noticed a group of two woman with three little boys trying to find a table. This lady offered them her table. They were delighted to accept and proceeded to have a great time.
This simple, caring act made me feel happy and caused me to think about the meaning of mask wearing. Every time we wear our masks in public we do so for the benefit of our fellow Tucsonans. We don't do it because the government is forcing us. We don't do it out of fear. We do it because we understand that doing so makes all of us safer, mask wearers and non mask wearers alike. It is an act of kindness and a consideration of others, no matter who they are.
Let's pull together as a city and resolve to fight COVID with courage, dignity, and kindness to one another.
Douglas Granrath
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.