No, not about Donald Trump, our lying, cheating, corrupt conman president, but the imminent approval of the Rosemont mine. In a time of acute drought, when Arizona has no real plan to deal with it, how is it possible that this project will be approved. The amount of water needed for this operation is absurd. This short term project with everlasting environmental devastation that will benefit ridiculously few, is, like Donald Trump, a real disaster.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.